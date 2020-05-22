Coronavirus Relief Raffle: 10 Guns Over 10 Days

(WPMI/NBC News) — A raffle is helping small businesses in Baldwin County, Alabama impacted by COVID-19, but the prizes are raising concerns from proponents of stricter gun laws.

The 10-day raffle from the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce is offering hunting rifles and shotguns, along with other outdoor gear, as prizes.

“In the mornings, we’ll be giving away 10 different prizes. It’ll be gear, Yeti cups, fishing rods, and things like that. In the afternoons, we’ll be giving away a gun every day,” says Cameron Lewis, membership development manager for the North Baldwin Chamber of Commerce.

Lewis says revenue from the hundreds of people who purchased a $50 ticket will go toward a relief program for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

“People just don’t know how they’re going to get to the next day. So we’re trying to give them something they can fall back on that will get them to be able to continue to do business,” he says.

Still, not everyone is comfortable with the winnings.

Donna Orchard is the leader of the Baldwin County chapter of Moms Demand Action, a national group calling for stricter gun laws. She worries the firearms could end up in the wrong hands.

“Why are we giving guns out as prizes? I don’t understand that. I’m concerned that every gun we’re giving away has a federal background check,” Orchard says.

Lewis says that will be the case. Each winner has to be at least 19-years-old, from Alabama, and must go through a federal background check.

