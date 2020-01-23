Coronavirus “not yet” a global health concern

(NBC News) — Wuhan, China, the city believed to be ground-zero for the mysterious coronavirus, has been sealed off.

According to Chinese state media, officials in Wuhan are taking extraordinary steps to quarantine residents by halting outbound flights and trains. They’re hoping to stop the spread of the virus that has killed at least 17 and sickened more than 500.

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 23: A security is using alcohol to disinfect in community on January 23, 2020 in Wuhan, China. Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subway and ferry services have been temporarily closed and officials have asked residents told to stay in town in order to help stop the outbreak of a strain of coronavirus that has killed 17 people and infected over 500 in places as far away as the United States. This week marks the start of Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the busiest season for Chinese travellers. (Photo by Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 22: (CHINA OUT) Security personnel check the temperature of passengers in the Wharf at the Yangtze River on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. A new infectious coronavirus known as “2019-nCoV” was discovered in Wuhan as the number of cases rose to over 400 in mainland China. Health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. The death toll has reached 17 people as the Wuhan government issued regulations today that residents must wear masks in public places. Cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 23: (CHINA OUT)The resident wear masks to buy vegetables in the market on January 23th,2020 in Wuhan, Hubei£¬China . Flights, trains and public transport including buses, subway and ferry services have been temporarily closed and officials have asked residents told to stay in town in order to help stop the outbreak of a strain of coronavirus that has killed 17 people and infected over 500 in places as far away as the United States. This week marks the start of Chinese Lunar New Year holiday, the busiest season for Chinese travellers. (Photo by Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 22: People wearing face masks ride escalators inside Hankou Railway Station on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, China. A new infectious coronavirus known as “2019-nCoV” was discovered in Wuhan last week. Health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medical experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. Cases have been reported in other countries including the United States,Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. It is reported that Wuhan will suspend all public transportation at 10 AM on January 23, 2020. (Photo by Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 22: (CHINA OUT) A woman wears a mask while riding a bicycle on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. A new infectious coronavirus known as “2019-nCoV” was discovered in Wuhan as the number of cases rose to over 400 in mainland China. Health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. The death toll has reached 17 people as the Wuhan government issued regulations today that residents must wear masks in public places. Cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 22: An ambulance responds to a sick person on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, China. The cause of the person’s illness is as of yet unknown. A new infectious coronavirus known as “2019-nCoV” was discovered in Wuhan as the number of cases rose to over 400 in mainland China. Health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. Cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. (Photo by Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 22: (CHINA OUT) A woman wears a mask while carrying a dog in the street on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. A new infectious coronavirus known as “2019-nCoV” was discovered in Wuhan as the number of cases rose to over 400 in mainland China. Health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. The death toll has reached 17 people as the Wuhan government issued regulations today that residents must wear masks in public places. Cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 22: (CHINA OUT) A woman wears a mask while riding an electric bicycle on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. A new infectious coronavirus known as “2019-nCoV” was discovered in Wuhan as the number of cases rose to over 400 in mainland China. Health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. The death toll has reached 17 people as the Wuhan government issued regulations today that residents must wear masks in public places. Cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 22: People wear face masks as they wait at Hankou Railway Station on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, China. A new infectious coronavirus known as “2019-nCoV” was discovered in Wuhan last week. Health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medical experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. Cases have been reported in other countries including the United States,Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. It is reported that Wuhan will suspend all public transportation at 10 AM on January 23, 2020. (Photo by Xiaolu Chu/Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 22: (CHINA OUT) A man wears a mask on the subway on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. A new infectious coronavirus known as “2019-nCoV” was discovered in Wuhan as the number of cases rose to over 400 in mainland China. Health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. The death toll has reached 17 people as the Wuhan government issued regulations today that residents must wear masks in public places. Cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images)

WUHAN, CHINA – JANUARY 22: (CHINA OUT) A woman wears a mask while riding a bicycle on January 22, 2020 in Wuhan, Hubei province, China. A new infectious coronavirus known as “2019-nCoV” was discovered in Wuhan as the number of cases rose to over 400 in mainland China. Health officials stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the pneumonia-like disease which medicals experts confirmed can be passed from human to human. The death toll has reached 17 people as the Wuhan government issued regulations today that residents must wear masks in public places. Cases have been reported in other countries including the United States, Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea. (Photo by Getty Images)

It comes as the World Health Organization grapples with how to tackle the outbreak.

“The decision whether or not to declare a public health emergency is one I take seriously and one I’m only prepared to make with consideration of the evidence,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, said Wednesday. The first confirmed patient in the United States, a Seattle-area man in his 30’s who’d recently traveled to Wuhan, is hospitalized and reportedly in good condition.

Health experts are working to trace his contacts.

