Coronavirus kills husband & wife one minute apart

(WDIV) Just days before Thanksgiving, a Michigan family lost both of their parents to coronavirus.

Leslie and Patricia McWaters spent nearly 50 years together before dying on the same day, one minute apart.

“It’s beautiful, but it’s so tragic. Kind of like Romeo and Juliet,” said daughter Joanna Sisk. “One wouldn’t have wanted to be without the other.”

The couple was married for more than 47 years. Inseparable since the day they met.

“I can tell you this, when they passed we think Mom — the boss — she definitely went to his room and said, ‘Come on. Let’s go,’” Sisk said.

