Coronavirus drives online shopping surge

(NBC News) July is shaping up to be one of the busiest months ever for online retailers.

With hundreds of stores offering huge discounts, COVID-19 weary shoppers are staying close to home and snapping up the deals.



“What we saw in the last month, was that online sales were up about 73% year over year. There is the convenience and safety factor that’s coming in and safety is a huge part of the online movement right now,” says Rod Sides of Deloitte Consulting.



Knowing more shoppers are online this year, retailers are ramping up their typical July sales events.



“According to our Retail Me Not research we know that people are planning on spending upwards of $500,” says Retail Me Not’s Sara Skirboll.



Much of which will be spent online, even on back-to-school purchases.



