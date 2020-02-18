Coronavirus causes wedding woes

(WBBH) — The coronavirus outbreak is not only impacting people’s health, it is also impacting trade with China. Brides-to-be shopping for wedding dresses could experience a delay in the time it will take to receive their dress.

Many factories are currently closed, and Betzaida James, owner of Carina’s Bridal in Fort Meyers, Florida said if you order your dress now, some designers won’t be able to ship them until the middle of the summer. She also said many also aren’t doing rushed orders.

“Everything is available off the rack so that’s not a problem,” James said. “But if we want to order something, if their wedding was in the early summer I’d have to err on the side of caution and advise them not to place an order because I can’t guarantee it’ll be here in time.”

James expects many of the factories to begin opening back up soon but said the impacts could last for months.

