1  of  3
Breaking News
Columbus Public Health says local hospitals should be able to start testing for COVID-19 next week Columbus Public Health to meet to vote on public health emergency Columbus Metropolitan Library closing its 23 branches in response to COVID-19
1  of  5
Closings and Delays
Dublin Community Church First United Methodist Church of London Grove City United Methodist Church Peace Lutheran Peace UMC

Coronavirus: Avoiding Investment Insecurity

U.S. & World

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

Hotline covid category

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

(NBC News)  With the coronavirus outbreak taking a heavy toll on financial markets, experts warn this isn’t the time to sell.

Caleb Silver of Investopedia says this is a good time for research and patience.

“Let asset prices settle and you’ll get an opportunity to get back in, rebuild your portfolio and even add to it,” he advises.

Silver also says for some investors it may be a good time to ignore a 401K’s losses.

“The reality is you lost that money on paper,” he explains. “You don’t lose it until you sell.”

Still, worried investors willing to cut their losses have an option.

“You can do what we call tax-loss harvesting; sell some of the stock that you’ve owned at a loss, if you are at a loss and use that money at the end of a year to reduce your taxes,” Silver says.

Read more NBC News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools