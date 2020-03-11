Coronavirus: Affecting more than just your health

(CNN) — The coronavirus is not just a potential health threat. It’s also playing havoc with your lifestyle. Many adjustments, some minor — some major, are now being taken because of the disease.
The U.S. has just topped one thousand cases of the novel coronavirus, and while that’s still a relatively small number, it can be argued nearly everyone is being affected.
“This is new and unprecedented, certainly in terms of the impact on our economy, as well as just how quickly this virus is spreading and how little we know about it,” said Rep. Adam Schiff.
The number of confirmed cases globally rises daily and there’s a ripple effect. Delta Airlines has expanded its cleaning procedures. So has Target — it is increasing payroll hours to have more time spent cleaning its stores. Ben and Jerry’s annual “free cone day” is being pushed back. Festivals and large-scale events, like Coachella, are canceled or postponed. Some businesses, including Google, are asking employees to work from home. And some tourists overseas are finding themselves in virtual ghost towns.
“All the squares, the restaurants, it’s just absolutely deserted. There’s nobody around. I feel for them. I feel that Italians are really, really struggling,” relayed a tourist in Italy.
While here at home, the White House is trying to promote a sense of calm.
“We’re prepared and we’re doing a great job with it and it will go away,” said President Trump.
Health officials admit it will take time to get a better hold of the disease.
“There’s not enough equipment, there’s not enough people, there’s not enough internal capacity, there’s no surge capacity,” cautioned CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield.
The coronavirus worldwide death toll is around four thousand three hundred.