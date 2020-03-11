Coronavirus: Affecting more than just your health

(CNN) — The coronavirus is not just a potential health threat. It’s also playing havoc with your lifestyle. Many adjustments, some minor — some major, are now being taken because of the disease.

The U.S. has just topped one thousand cases of the novel coronavirus, and while that’s still a relatively small number, it can be argued nearly everyone is being affected.

“This is new and unprecedented, certainly in terms of the impact on our economy, as well as just how quickly this virus is spreading and how little we know about it,” said Rep. Adam Schiff.

The number of confirmed cases globally rises daily and there’s a ripple effect. Delta Airlines has expanded its cleaning procedures. So has Target — it is increasing payroll hours to have more time spent cleaning its stores. Ben and Jerry’s annual “free cone day” is being pushed back. Festivals and large-scale events, like Coachella, are canceled or postponed. Some businesses, including Google, are asking employees to work from home. And some tourists overseas are finding themselves in virtual ghost towns.

“All the squares, the restaurants, it’s just absolutely deserted. There’s nobody around. I feel for them. I feel that Italians are really, really struggling,” relayed a tourist in Italy.

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 10: Piazza Madama and Corso del Rinascimento are seen completely empty on March 10, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 10: A waiter prepares to close the restaurant in Piazza Navona on March 10, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 10: The Square in front of the Fendi Palace in Via Condotti is seen almost empty on March 10, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 10: Only two Rome Municipality Police Officers are seen at an empty Spanish Steps on March 10, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 10: Two tourists have their dinner on a bench in Piazza Navona on March 10, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 10: Campo Dei Fiori Square is seen empty on March 10, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

ROME, ITALY – MARCH 8: Passengers wear protective masks while waiting at Termini Central Station on March 8, 2020 in Rome, Italy.

VENICE, ITALY – MARCH 9: A policeman at the Venice Santa Lucia railway station shows the self-declaration that those citizens who intend to leave the quarantine area will have to fill in before they can leave on March 9, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

VENICE, ITALY – MARCH 9: A completely empty San Marco Square is seen on March 9, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

VENICE, ITALY – MARCH 9: A dog is left on a leash by his owner outside a supermarket on an empty street on March 9, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

VENICE, ITALY – MARCH 9: Two ferries which are seen almost empty pass each other in the Canal Grande on March 9, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

VENICE, ITALY – MARCH 9: A completely empty Rialto bridge is seen on March 9, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

VENICE, ITALY – MARCH 9: A waitress cleans in the middle of the tables of a cafe in an empty square on March 9, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

VENICE, ITALY – MARCH 8: Two foreign tourists talks to each other in a completely empty San Marco Square on March 8, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

VENICE, ITALY – MARCH 8: A note that reads: Notice to the public, following the precautionary measures taken by the authorities, the museum will be close until April 3, 2020 is seen at the entrance of the Correr Museum on March 8, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

VENICE, ITALY – MARCH 10: A passenger wearing a protective mask is seen on the train leaving the Venice Santa Lucia Station to Rome on March 10, 2020 in Venice, Italy.

MILAN, ITALY – MARCH 11: A general view of the Milan Central Station on March 11, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

MILAN, ITALY – MARCH 11: A general view of the square in front of the Milan Central Station on March 11, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

MILAN, ITALY – MARCH 08: A general view of PIazza Duomo on March 08, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

MILAN, ITALY – MARCH 08: A woman visits the Catholic church of Santa Maria presso San Satiro, in the heart of the city, on March 08, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

While here at home, the White House is trying to promote a sense of calm.

“We’re prepared and we’re doing a great job with it and it will go away,” said President Trump.

Health officials admit it will take time to get a better hold of the disease.

“There’s not enough equipment, there’s not enough people, there’s not enough internal capacity, there’s no surge capacity,” cautioned CDC Director, Dr. Robert Redfield.

The coronavirus worldwide death toll is around four thousand three hundred.