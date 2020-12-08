Coping with holiday stress

(NBC News) The most wonderful time of the year is also one of the most stressful, and that’s even more true this year.

Families used to traditional gatherings may have to break tradition this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every family has to do their own risk assessment to decide what they feel comfortable with and what they do not. And no one, no one can make that decision for you,” says clinical psychologist Dr. Susan Albers.

Experts say don’t be afraid to seek help if the holidays become too stressful.

“In today’s world that might mean turning to online therapy because it might not be safe to see a therapist, face to face, but having a third party to talk to, getting some support from someone else, can be really instrumental in helping you feel better,” says Amy Morin, editor-in-chief of Verywell Mind.

Experts also suggest you try to keep everything in perspective.

“No one has ever died from a guilt trip, but they have from the coronavirus, so we have to look at the big picture here,” Dr. Albers says.

