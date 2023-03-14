(WCMH) — Coors Light is transferring its beer flavors from the can to the freezer this March.

Tuesday morning, the beer company announced the launch of beer-flavored popsicles, called Coors-icles, as part of an advertising campaign for March Madness. The popsicles are non-alcoholic and set to be available for a limited time during the NCAA Tournament.

According to a news release, a six-pack of Coors-icles, which are intended for consumers who are aged 21 or above, are available on the Coors Light website and in bars across the country. For web purchases, Coors Light is planning to released a limited number of the popsicles through March 24.

