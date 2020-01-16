Cookie shortage leaves Girl Scouts scrambling

(KXAN) — Girl Scout cookies went on sale in central Texas Wednesday, but only after troops and an army of volunteers scrambled to make sure most of them got here.

When Girl Scout families went to pick up their boxes over the weekend, organizers realized 66,000 were missing.

Girl Scouts of Central Texas CEO Paula Bookidis said the cookies were still sitting in warehouses, an issue blamed on the new delivery company.

“There was a little bit of a panic, where are the Girl Scout cookies going to come from,” Bookidis said.

In a letter sent to the families of 17,000 girl scouts in 46 counties, Girl Scouts of Central Texas leaders wrote, “ABC Bakers, who manages production and delivery of our cookies, hired a new delivery agent this year. This agent has had difficulty fulfilling our cookie deliveries as expected, which in turn has impacted both the timeliness and completeness of initial cookie order fulfillment.”

