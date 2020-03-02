Consumer Product Safety Commission issues recalls for two children’s products

(WCMH) — It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and the Consumer Product Safety Commission is encouraging you to check your home for recalled products.

Recently, “Step-Two” recalled these children’s grocery carts.

The CPSC said the shopping cart’s basket can break into sharp pieces, posing a laceration hazard.

Also being recalled: nightgowns from “Just Blanks.”

Officials said the nightgowns failed to meet the federal flammability standard for children’s sleepwear, posing a burn risk to kids.

If you have either of these products, contact the manufacturers for a full refund.

Each year, the CPSC announces about 300 recalls involving millions of products.

In 2019 alone, recalls included everything from unstable furniture to recreational utility vehicles and lawnmowers.

For updated information on recalled products, visit cpsc.gov.