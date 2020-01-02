Consumer alert: Don’t abbreviate 2020 when signing documents

(WJW)- A word of advice when it comes to signing legal documents in the New Year. The East Millinocket Police Department in Maine posted on their Facebook page a word of caution when it comes to abbreviating 2020.

If you sign a document and only put 20 as the year, someone could modify it to include a different year.

According to the department, by writing out 2020 it could potentially save you some trouble down the road.

