Florida construction worker injured after 7,000-pound pipe falls on leg

ORLANDO (CNN) — A Florida construction worker is in the hospital after a 60-foot long pipe fell on his leg Friday afternoon.

Construction officials said the man was a sub-contractor working on the Interstate 4 Ultimate Improvement Project.

It is believed the 7,000-pound pipe is one of the types used to make pylons for elevated roadways.

Fire officials stabilized the injured man on the scene and rushed him to a hospital.

The I-4 Ultimate Project has been ongoing for several years.

It involves rebuilding more than 20 miles of Orlando’s busiest thoroughfare.

Florida officials call it the largest infrastructure project in the state’s history.