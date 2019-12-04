Connecticut 1-year-old girl missing after mother found dead inside home

ANSONIA, CT (CNN) — Police in Connecticut have issued a silver alert for a missing one-year-old girl after authorities found her mother dead inside of their home.

Officials say Venessa Morales was not at home in Ansonia when officers went there for a welfare check. Investigators also say the infant may be in danger.

She was last seen on Friday and they don’t know who took her.

The disappearance is connected to a suspicious death investigation.

Police say Venessa was living at a home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia. Authorities say her mother was killed inside their home.





“As you can see, this is a two-part investigation. The first is a homicide investigation. Second is a missing child investigation. We have engaged all of our resources to investigate this case. Our main focus at the moment is finding Venessa Morales and making sure she is safe,” said Lt. Patrick Lynch.

Venessa is 2’2″ tall and weighs 17 pounds.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.

No other details about her disappearance have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ansonia Police Department at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.