Congressional leaders mark 55th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday” march

SELMA, Alabama (WCMH) — Congressional leaders traveled to Alabama this weekend ahead of the 55th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery Civil Rights march.

The delegation, made up of 50 members of Congress including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Rep. John Lewis, is participating in the Faith in Politics 20th Congressional Civil Rights Pilgrimage.

The group attended a ceremony Saturday at the Frank M. Johnson Jr. Federal Courthouse before traveling to Birmingham where they visited the 16th Street Baptist Church.

“Telling their stories, the courage that it took, the success that they had, the determination they had to begin something and to persist with it,” Pelosi said.

The delegation will travel to Selma Sunday to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge, which was the site of the 1965 conflict between armed police officers and the Civil Rights demonstrators.