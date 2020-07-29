Congress debates childcare funding for pandemic relief

WASHINGTON (Nexstar)–Some in Congress say it’s time to get serious about childcare as millions of parents deal with the ongoing pandemic.

Democrats say they are ready to spend billions to support childcare providers and parents, but some republicans are not on board.

“If we cannot make families feel safe, that their kids are going to be in a safe and secure environment, we are not going to get our economy back on track,” said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-CT.

Connecticut Democrat Representative Rosa DeLauro warned that there could be fewer of those safe and secure environments from which parents can choose, as they go back to work.

“More than half of childcare programs could close if we do not act quickly,” said DeLauro.

The house debated two different childcare bills on Wednesday. The first would give billions of dollars to childcare providers in order to keep their doors open. The other option allows parents to take advantage of tax credits to offset the cost of childcare.a

“My hope is this would be folded into a covid relief recovery bill,” said Rep. Brad Schneider (D) from Illinois.

Schneider hopes to get a buy-in from the Republican-held senate.

“This shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” he said.

Right now, one house Republican is on board. Instead, most republicans like Ron Estes from Kansas accuse Democrats of political pandering.

“My colleagues on the left are more interested in throwing money at a problem to score political points, rather than making sure hurting families and childcare facilities receive needed assistance,” said Estes.

Congress approved $3.5 billion of childcare funding in the CARES Act and $7 billion in the HEROES Act.

“Seven billion dollars in the heroes act is not enough to save the childcare sector,” said DeLauro.

She suggested it will take $9 billion more a month.