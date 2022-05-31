OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A confederate statue that was the subject of an ownership battle in Daviess County has been removed following a judge’s ruling.

On April 29, Judge Lisa Payne Jones ruled that the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) are not the owners of the Confederate monument on the Daviess County courthouse lawn. The statue was removed from the courthouse lawn on the morning of May 31.

The UDC confirmed to Eyewitness News that the organization will appeal the judge’s ruling.

This is a developing story.