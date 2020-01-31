Company releases patch that can curb your meat cravings

Live Now
U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN)–The world’s first nicotine style “meat-patch” smells like bacon to satisfy the need to eat meat.

STRONG ROOTS, a company found in Dublin, Ireland, is rolling out a new product to help those trying to give up meat. The patch looks similar to the nicotine style patch.

Charles Spence, an Oxford psychologist professor partnered with the company to create it. Spence says studies have shown the scent can reduce food cravings.

Although the patch seems to be interesting, the patch is only available in the United Kingdom, according to STRONG ROOTS.

