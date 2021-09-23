Company recalls more than 3 million newborn lounger pillows after 8 infant deaths

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced the recall of a newborn lounger pillow that has been linked to multiple infant deaths.

According to the CPSC, the Boppy Company is recalling the Boppy Original Newborn Loungers, Boppy Preferred Newborn Loungers and Pottery Barn Kids Boppy Newborn Loungers.

The recall states that there have been eight reports of infant deaths associated with the pillows, after the newborns reportedly suffocated after being placed on their back, side or stomach on the lounger and were found on their side or on their stomach. The infant deaths occurred between December 2015 and June 2020.

This recall involves all Boppy Newborn Loungers that were sold at several retailers including Pottery Barn Kids, Target, and Walmart and online at Amazon.com. The loungers, which came in a variety of colors and fashions, were sold from January 2004 through September 2021, and measure about 23 inches long by 22 inches wide and seven inches high.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled loungers and contact The Boppy Company for a refund, according to the CPSC’s website. You can contact the Boppy Company toll-free at 800-416-1355 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.boppy.com and click “Recall & Safety Alert” for more information.