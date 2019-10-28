Community, world comes together to remember Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WIAT) — There was an abundance of love, support, and tears Sunday for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney, 3, whose life was taken too soon.

Her uncle, Steve Long, said it best during his time at the podium during her celebration of life ceremony.

“Today is her homegoing and we are supposed to be happy,” Long said. “That is what she would want, and for us here and those who need her here, God has gained an angel in his kingdom.”

New Beginning Christian Ministry Church was filled to capacity Sunday afternoon, with thousands mourning the loss, yet rejoicing Kamille’s short, impactful life.

“This is a celebration of this baby’s life. Hallelujah. From my understanding, she was a joyous and wonderful child.”

Ed Fields, speaking on behalf of Mayor Randall Woodfin, remembers her as the child who united a city.

“Our mayor said it best when he said, ‘We are all Kamille’s family.’ That’s fully represented by the people that are here, but there are people around the world right now that are with you April and Dominic,” Fields said. “Those five words — ‘We are all Kamille’s family’ — represented by the outpouring of support and love from the city and the country. Let’s just say that this Cupcake has sweetened the hearts and tongues of the nation at a time when we need it most.”

Cupcake’s impact on the community was visible by the sea of purple flowers, balloons, and ribbons inside the sanctuary.

That impact was increased by the prayers, singing, and a poem from her aunt, Jazmyne Smith.

“You are one of God’s angels now- a perfect little star,” Smith said. “When you shine, the world can see how beautiful you are. Made flowers into wings, flying on clouds so white. May your days be filled with joy, and your days be light. Even though your life was cut short, we thank you for the happiness you brought.”

Honoring the happiness Cupcake brought to her family, the service comes to a close, the sound of a trumpet playing “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.”