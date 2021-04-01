Columbus mom helps surprise her son on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A sweet segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” had a Columbus, Ohio mom helping Stephen “tWitch” Boss surprise her son, Sheldon Hill, with a generous gift.

Hill, a U.S. Postal Service worker from Atlanta, was diagnosed with lymphoma before the pandemic began and had to take time off work due to his weakened immune system.

During their conversation, Hill explained to tWitch he is now in remission and credits his mom, Sharita, for being his biggest inspiration in helping him stay positive.

As the segment continues, tWitch shocks Sheldon by not only revealing his mom has been in the virtual audience the entire time, but he also presents him with $15,000, thanks to Shutterfly.

