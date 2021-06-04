Columbiana County Health Dept. reminds residents you can still be asked to mask up

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana County health officials are reminding everyone that you can still be asked to wear a mask and not just in health care settings. Businesses, schools and workplaces can still require masks.

Although many of the state health orders have been lifted, some remain in effect.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend masking in certain settings, regardless of whether someone is fully vaccinated.

Local hospitals, as well as many other health care settings in the county, will be enforcing mask

recommendations on their campuses to help protect their patients and staff.

Businesses, workplaces and schools are permitted to continue requiring masking or social distancing protocols.

Health officials encourage everyone to take note of any signage when entering a facility or business.