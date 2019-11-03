Colorado girl, 9, wins contest for biggest spider

FORT COLLINS, Colorado (NBC) — A 9-year-old girl in Colorado has been crowned a state champion, beating out guys three times her age.

But her winning entry might make you look the other way.

Have you heard about the contest?

“We’ve been running this for 11 years and we’ve had some real big entries,” said Whitney Cranshaw, a Colorado State University Extension Specialist.

Its winner-take-all bragging rights and so much more.

“We announce a winner and they get a trophy,” Cranshaw said.

So you’re probably asking, “What do I have to do to win? Sign me up!”

“Find the largest catface spider that anyone can bring in,” Cranshaw said.

“We have this contest with catface spiders because they’re one of the largest ones and one of the odder looking ones,” he added.

This year’s winning spider shattered the competition.

Weighing in at nearly four ounces, Princess Raya was 25 percent bigger than any other spider ever entered into Cranshaw’s competition through CSU.

She was named after the person who found her.

“This was a class by itself,” Cranshaw said. “And it came from a nine-year-old.”

The girl, from Lamar, Co., took it upon herself to get out into her backyard and catch the state’s biggest catface spider.

“She smashed the contest,” Cranshaw said.

Colorado has some pretty spooky spiders.

From tarantulas you can see down south to western widows that can bite, but catface spiders are the biggest you’ll see making a web outside your house.

“This year, we had the biggest ever, by far,” Cranshaw said.