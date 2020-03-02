College recruiter fired after lining up students by skin color, hair texture

(KFOR/NBC News) A recruiter from Oklahoma Christian University has been fired following an exercise he decided to implement during a visit to Harding Charter Preparatory in Oklahoma City. 

“He was like, ‘Let’s play a little game,’” junior Korey Todd said. “He said, ‘Okay, everyone now line up from darkest to lightest skin complexion.’”

Then the students were told to shuffle again.

“He told us nappiest hair in the back and straighter hair in the front,” student Rio Brown said.

“That’s when I felt uncomfortable like, ‘Okay, this isn’t right,’” Todd said.

“Teachers left,” Brown said. “They were crying and they were offended. Their faces just look disgusted. I know they had a talk with him after, like, ‘That’s not okay.'”

According to Oklahoma Christian University, the recruiter was fired shortly after. 

