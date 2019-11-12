College gymnast dies after fall while training on uneven bars

Live Now
Tracking road conditions
1  of  97
Closings & Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Adena Local Schools Amanda Clearcreek Loc Schools Benjamin-Logan Local Berne Union Schools Big Walnut Local Schools Blessed Sacrament Cath Schl Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Central Local Schools Buckeye Valley Schools Bucyrus City Schools C-TEC of Licking County HS Canal Winchester Local Schools Cardington Local Schools Champaign County Circleville City Schools Clear Fork Local Colonel Crawford School Delaware Area Career Center Delaware City Schools Delaware County Eagle Wings Academy Eastern Local School District Eastland Career Center Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Fairfield Career Center Fairfield Christian Academy Fairfield Union School Fairhaven School Fairway School Forest Rose School Fredericktown School District Genoa Christian Academy Gilead Christian ECC Granville Christian Academy Granville Exempted Village Schools Hardin Northern Local District Heath City Schools Highland Local Schools Hocking County Indian Lake Local School Distr Jefferson Local Schools Johnstown Monroe Local District Jonathan Alder Schools Lakewood Local Schools Lancaster City Schools Liberty Christian Academy Liberty Union-Thurston Local Schools Licking Heights Local Schools Logan Elm School District London City Schools Madison Plains Local Marion City Schools Marion Preparatory Academy Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Mechanicsburg Ex. Village Schools Miami Trace Local Schools Morrow County Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools Newark Catholic High School Newark City Schools North Fork Local North Union School Dist Northmor Local Schools Northridge Local Schools Olentangy Local Schools Paint Valley Local School Distr Par Excellence Academy Pike County Pioneer Center Pleasant Local School District Redeemer Lutheran Preschool Ridgedale Local Schools Ridgemont Local Schools River Valley Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools Ross Co Christian Academy Southeastern Local School District Southwest Licking Schools St Edwards Preschool-Granville St. Frances de Sales Elementary St. Mary School Teays Valley Local Schools The Learning Spectrum - Johnstown Triad Local Schools Trinity Lutheran Preschool Union Scioto Local Urbana City Schools Villa Montessori Polaris Walnut Township Local Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Western Local Schools Westfall Schools Wynford School District Zane Trace Local

College gymnast dies after fall while training on uneven bars

Local News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB/CNN) – Family, friends and coaches are mourning the loss of a 20-year-old gymnast in Connecticut.

Melanie Coleman, a junior at Southern Connecticut State University, died Sunday, two days after suffering a spinal injury in a training accident.

“I coached her close to 10 years, four to five days a week, three hours plus, for each workout. We were very close,” said Thomas Alberti of New Era Gymnastics. “She loved gymnastics her entire life, you can’t blame gymnastics, the equipment, or the coaching.”

According to WFSB, Coleman was practicing on the uneven bars on Friday when she slipped off and suffered a serious spinal injury.

She passed away Sunday at Yale New Haven Hospital, her family said on Facebook.

“Tonight, heaven has gained a beautiful angel. Rest in peace Melanie,” the post said. “We love you, are blessed and thankful you brighten all the lives you touched. In Melanie’s final act of unselfishness, she was able to provide life to others.”

“People from all over Connecticut have been reaching out to me and many of them knew Melanie because she was such a high-level gymnast, she was well known through the state of Connecticut,” Alberti said.

Alberti says even with her college commitments, she was still a part of her old gym family, coaching younger kids as a staff member. And last year, the nursing major was named a Scholastic All-American by the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association.

“We are heartbroken and stunned by Melanie’s passing. She was an incredibly hard worker and a sweet-spirited young woman,” her college coach said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to go out to her family at this time. The SCSU gymnastics team will miss her greatly though she will always be with us.”

A GoFundMe page created for Coleman has raised more than $45,000 as of Sunday night. The university has been offering counseling services to help students cope.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools