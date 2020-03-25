College athletes choosing whether to stay in US or head home

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 564 cases reported, 8 deaths
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — For the more than 20,000 foreign college athletes in the United States, the coronavirus pandemic has created problems greater than the inability to compete.  Many are struggling with a decision about whether to stay in this country or return home. UConn women’s basketball player Anna Makurat originally planned to ride out the pandemic in her dorm room.  She changed her mind and is now booked on a flight back to Poland. She worries about when she will be able to return. She says right now, she needs to be with her family. 

