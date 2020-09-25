Coffee Mate to release line of coffee-flavored creamers

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO)— Music is a universal language that knows no barriers and rooted deep in Hispanic culture is the beautiful music of mariachi.

"That musical style goes back centuries, obviously today it's something a little bit different especially with the education system. In the schools it's something students study formally, they read music, have musical theory, they learn how to play, not only by reading music but they also use ear training as well," said Alex Treviño, the mariachi director of the nationally award winning McAllen High School (McHi) Mariachi Oro.