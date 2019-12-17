Live Now
Coca-Cola sells out of subscription service, issues waiting list

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Three hours!

That’s how long Coca-Cola said it took for its new subscription service to sell out.

The soda company launched The Coca-Cola Insiders Club Monday.

The club gives members the chance to taste some of the 20-plus new drinks coming in 2020 without waiting for them to hit stores.

People could select from two payment options for a six-month membership.

The first option charged $10 a month, while the second was $50 prepaid with one month free.

Coke was only offering 1,000 memberships, but there is still hope for those wanting a subscription.

The company said people can join the waiting list to be notified when more subscription spots open up.

