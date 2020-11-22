Co-founder of viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 37

People take the ice bucket challenge during the last “Plunge for Pete” event on what would have been Pete Frates’ 35th birthday, at Good Harbor in Gloucester, Mass., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019. Hundreds of people plunged into the chilly ocean at the Massachusetts beach on Saturday to honor Peter Frates, the former college baseball player whose battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped spread the ALS ice bucket challenge. (John Blanding/The Boston Globe via AP)

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — The ALS Association says a co-founder of the viral ice bucket challenge has died at the age of 37.

The organization announced that Pat Quinn died Sunday.

He helped inspire participation in the social media challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig’s disease research.

Quinn was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2013.

The organization said that in 2014, he helped popularize the ice bucket challenge, where participants were dared to take a bucket of ice water, dump it over their head, post a video on social media and ask others to do the same or to make a donation.

Thousands participated and videos received millions of views.