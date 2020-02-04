Cloud of impeachment hangs over State of the Union

(NBC News) — As President Trump prepares to deliver his third State of the Union address this evening, Senators are preparing to render their verdict in his impeachment trial.

House managers and the president’s defense team delivered their closing arguments Monday.

Now the question is not whether the president will be acquitted, but whether any Republicans will stray from their party’s position.

Alaska’s Senator Lisa Murkowski, once seen as a possible vote for impeachment, announced Tuesday she would vote “no” on removing the president.

“The constitution provides for impeachment, but does not demand it in all instances,” Murkowski said.

West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, who proposed censuring the president, says he has not yet made up his mind on impeachment.

“His behavior can not go unchecked,” Manchin said.

On the eve of the impeachment vote, the president’s allies say they hope he avoids the topic during the State of the Union.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 04: Workers prepare media stations in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol ahead of the State of the Union on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to deliver his State of the Union Address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress tonight. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

