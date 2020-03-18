Closures, layoffs mar St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day was subdued across the world, even in party heavy cities like New Orleans, as residents were urged to hunker down at home to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

With bars shuttered and restaurants closed except for takeout, there was little revelry, if any. Gabriel Taylor sat on his porch, sipping a beer and chatting with a friend, across the street from Tracey’s, an Irish pub known for its festive St. Patrick’s Day block parties. But Tuesday, Tracey’s – like other restaurants and bars across the city – was shuttered.

For Taylor, the desolateness of the street only added to an already difficult day. He was laid off from his job as a manager at Butcher, the butcher shop, sandwich counter and wine bar next to Cochon Restaurant and run by the same owners.

Taylor said he’s worked at Butcher for eight years and was told Tuesday morning that he had to be laid off. He said the restaurant could only keep a small number of food prep workers and salaried employees under the new statewide rules and reduced service.

Taylor said he’s stunned and uncertain how he will manage, being one of millions of service industry workers finding themselves without jobs since the virus outbreak has spread across the U.S.