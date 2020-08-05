Clorox wipes shortage to last into next year

U.S. & World

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

(WCMH/AP) — Disinfectant wipes have been hard to find, and they will remain difficult to buy well into 2021.

Clorox says even with ramped up production, it won’t be enough to keep up with demand.

The company’s incoming CEO said with the COVID-19 pandemic expected to last well into the new year, on top of the upcoming cold and flu season, it will now take a year to reach the supply level necessary to meet customer needs.

Sales at Clorox jumped 22% in its most recent quarter with millions of people growing more vigilant about cleaning routines in the pandemic. The company also announced Monday that Linda Rendle will become its CEO in September.

There was a 33% jump in sales withing the company division that sells cleaning products.

People have loaded pantries with disinfectant wipes and sprays, pushing overall sales up to $1.98 billion for the three months ended June 30. That’s up from $1.62 billion a year earlier.

Coronavirus in Ohio resources:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools