Clinton among passengers on plane with mechanical issues leaving New York

NEW YORK CITY (CNN) — Hillary Clinton was on board an American Airlines flight that had a mechanical issue and had to return to the gate before take-off in New York City Sunday afternoon, according to a law enforcement source.

According to the source, American Airlines said the flight from LaGuardia Airport to Washington, D.C.’s Regan National Airport returned to the gate after ground workers saw the mechanical issue.

Pilots told authorities the plane shook and ground workers saw smoke and found metal debris in teh area after the incident, which took place hundreds of feet from the terminal.

Passengers boarded a different plane and left for Washington about 90 minutes later.

A Clinton representative declined to comment.

The U.S. Secret Service has not returned a request for comment.