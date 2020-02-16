Climate change protest brings flares to London Fashion week

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) — Climate change activists have stolen the show on the opening day of London Fashion Week by stopping traffic with a street protest demanding the cancellation of the British capital’s five-day style extravaganza. Protesters fired colorful smoke flares and blocked traffic in central London near fashion events Saturday. Some wore gas masks and dresses made from chains, while others carried placards reading “No fashion on a dead planet.” Organizers of London Fashion Week have said they want to help promote sustainability and positive change in the industry. This season, the trade show is featuring a “Positive Fashion” exhibition and a clothing “swap shop.”

