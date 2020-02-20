Breaking News
Climate change could kill coral reefs by year 2100

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Ocean Science experts say coral reefs are dying.

According to the Ocean Sciences Conference in San Diego, experts warned the public that climate change could kill all the coral reefs by the year 2100.

The University of Hawaii Manoa scientist said warmer oceans, acidic waters and pollution are expected to destroy up 90 percent of all existing coral reefs in the next 20 years.

According to coral reef researchers they’ve have been working on coral restoration by growing live corals in a lab then placing them back into marine environments, but it may not be enough.

