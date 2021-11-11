DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A paraplegic man who was pulled from his vehicle during a traffic stop in Dayton is now suing the City of Dayton for money seized.

According to documents obtained by 2 NEWS on Thursday, Clifford Owensby is suing the City for the return of money confiscated during the traffic stop. Police seized approximately $22,450 from Owensby during the stop. Court documents show he’s demanding for the money to be returned.

Additionally, Owensby is asking for the City to cover court and attorney fees related to the lawsuit.

2 NEWS reached out to the City of Dayton for comment. The City’s communications officer said, “We do not make comments on ongoing criminal investigations.”

Initial body camera video from the incident on September 30 showed officers pulling Owensby from his vehicle at a traffic stop after Owensby told officers he was paraplegic and unable to walk. On October 4, Owensby filed a complaint against the police department for profiling, unlawful arrest and illegal search and seizure.

Dayton Police Department released a statement on October 8, which says in part:

“We recognize that we would all like to see interactions between citizens and police officers handled professionally. We need to do better, and this can be done by further developing the mutual respect and accountability necessary to make our city safer.”

The city is investigating the officer’s actions in Owensby’s arrest. That investigation is expected to take several weeks.