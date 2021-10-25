CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The biggest night in rock takes place in Cleveland this week.

The 36th annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will welcome music’s legendary stars with a star-studded celebration and A-list presenters.

The Induction Ceremony will be held Saturday, October 30, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Here are the Inductees:

Performer Category:

Tina Turner

Carole King

The Go-Go’s

JAY-Z

Foo Fighters

Todd Rundgren

Early Influence Award:

Kraftwerk

Charley Patton

Gil Scott-Heron

Musical Excellence Award:

LL Cool J

Billy Preston

Randy Rhoads

Ahmet Ertegun Award:

Clarence Avant

Here is the list of presenters and performers:

Angela Bassett inducting Tina Turner, with performances by Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R., and Bryan Adams

Taylor Swift inducting Carole King, with performances by Taylor Swift and Jennifer Hudson

Drew Barrymore inducting The Go-Go’s

Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters

Lionel Richie inducting Clarence Avant for the Ahmet Ertegun Award

Artists are required to have released their first record 25 years prior to induction. Ballots are sent to an international voting body including Inductees, historians, and members of the music industry.

Tickets are still available for the ceremony. Vaccinations or a negative COVID-19 test within 48-hours are required.

You can get tickets here.

The Induction Ceremony airs on HBO Max on November 20.

Leading up to the big night, there are some other local events happening in Northeast Ohio.

Rock Hall Nights is Thursday, October 28, at the Rock Hall.

The night will be themed around the 2021 Inductees with music from the Rock Hall DJ and an Inductee costume contest.

Tickets are free for Cleveland residents and museum members. They’re $21 for non-residents.

Museum tours are from 5 to 9 p.m. The Rock Hall Nights activities start at 6 p.m.

Get tickets.

Tickets are sold out for an interview and book signing with the Go-Go’s on Friday, October 29.