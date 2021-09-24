Cleveland police officer shoots ax-wielding man; suspect critically hurt

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a shooting involving one of its officers.

Officers were called to W 106th St. and Frontage Rd. just before 12:30 a.m. Friday to an EMS request to help them with a man who was attacking them with an ax, according to the police department.

According to Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association union president Jeff Folmer, officers saw the man with the hatchet when they arrived and did what they are trained to do.

He says the officers followed the suspect for about 10 minutes through neighborhoods to try and get him to drop the weapon.

Folmer says when the man started coming at officers, they used a bean bag shotgun to try and stop him and then a taser.

When those things didn’t work, an officer opened fire.

“One of the officers had to use deadly force to stop him because he was going to attack one of the officers with the hatchet,” Folmer told FOX 8.

EMS took the man to the hospital in critical condition.

He has not been identified.

“It is rough on officers,” Folmer told FOX 8.

“You want to see this end peacefully,” he continued.

“It sounds to me right now, and this is preliminary, that it was a mental health issue,” he said.

The officer involved has also not been identified.

Cleveland police have not said if they’ll be calling in the Ohio State Bureau of Investigation to take over the investigation.

We’re expecting to hear more from the police later Friday.

Stay with FOX 8 and FOX8.com for more as this story develops.