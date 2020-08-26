Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes baby koala for the first time in nearly a decade

U.S. & World

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

NBC4 Jobs

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has a new baby.

The zoo announced Wednesday morning that Mackenzie the koala gave birth to a baby joey.

Nyoonbi is the joey’s dad. This is the first joey for the parents.

They say it’s the first time the zoo has had a baby koala in nearly ten years.

Koalas have a very short gestation period. Once the baby is conceived, the birth takes place just 35 days or so later.

The zoo has not yet said what the process will be for naming the new baby or when you might be able to see it during a visit.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo extending Asian Lantern Festival until September

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

NBC4 Jobs

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools