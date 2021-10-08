MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – A Cleveland man is in jail after Moraine Police say he sexually abused a minor.

Moraine Police said Friday on October 6, 2021, Detectives from the Moraine Police Department went to Cleveland where they concluded an investigation into the sexual assault of a minor child.

A 25-year-old man, who is also a registered Tier-1 Sex Offender from the Cleveland area was arrested after a more than two-month investigation.

In July, investigators said, officers and detectives began investigating allegations of a sexual assault of a minor child at a Moraine residence. Police said the man initially contacted the minor victim over an online gaming platform and continued to groom the child on social media until the victim provided him with their residential address.

The suspect then went to the child’s home where he committed the crime.

In a press release, Moraine Police said detectives spent weeks collecting and searching through records critical to the case. With the help of criminal analysts from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, crucial evidence was preserved and the suspect was identified.

The 25-year-old man is currently in the Cuyahoga County Jail. He has not been formally charged.