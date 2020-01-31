Cleveland kidnapping survivor, Michelle Knight, rebuilds her life

(WCMH) — Michelle Knight is one of three young Cleveland women held captive for more than a decade. She was tortured, starved and sexually abused until her escape. Now she is talking about the changes in her life after becoming an author, advocate, and wife.

Since Michelle found freedom from the so-called Cleveland house of horrors in 2013, she has rebuilt her life with a husband and new friends.

Her traumatic experience of being locked away and fighting for survival still impacts her life. She is working to overcome ‘triggers’ that take her back to her imprisonment.