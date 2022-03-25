CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN)- This week, the Cleveland Clinic packed medical supplies to be shipped to Ukraine.

The goal is to provide health care supplies so doctors can better treat those wounded. On Wednesday, crews were packing over 25 pallets of medical supplies. Things like surgical supplies, syringes, catheters, PPE and more are being packed and shipped.

The Cleveland Clinic emphasized that it is important to help health care workers through the crisis in Ukraine.

Items include surgical supplies, PPE, syringes and more. The chief supply chain officer Steve Downey said that a health crisis knows no borders. Physicians in Ukraine are in need of support as the Russian invasion continues.

“In global crises, health care knows no boundaries, it’s our responsibility to support those in need, and this is a small way that we can help,” said supply chain patient and support officer Steve Downey.

One doctor at the Cleveland Clinic has been speaking with Ukrainian doctors. She shared how the physicians are working in some of the toughest conditions to keep people alive.

“There are hospitals now have the windows covered with their bags of sense. They try to move the procedure rooms into interior of the hospital buildings to protect the patients, to protect the physicians,” said Dr. Natalia Fendrikova of the Cleveland Clinic.”

She also says that supplies are running low. Supplies that are used in months are being used in a matter of days. The Cleveland Clinic is helping by providing medical equipment to help ease the shortage.

The cargo will be transported to U.S.-Ukraine Foundation in Maryland. It will then be flown overseas and delivered to humanitarian aid hubs near the western border.

The Cleveland Clinic said the supplies should be delivered in just about a week.