Cleveland Browns place DE Porter Gustin on Reserve/COVID-19 list

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns announced on Thursday that DE Porter Gustin has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The new category was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or who have been quarantined after having close contact with someone who has it.

“Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on player’s medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19,” the Browns said in a press release.

We have placed DE Porter Gustin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/nVeCjrA0z3 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 26, 2020

Multiple players have been added to the list recently, including Myles Garrett.

He will not play in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

