Clear walkways & mailboxes of snow and ice

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With winter storm watches and advisories issued across West Virginia, the United States Postal Service advises customers to keep mailboxes, steps and sidewalks clear of snow and ice so letter carriers can deliver mail and packages as safely as possible.

The Postal Service says customers should keep in mind these tips to keep the mailman free from injury:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and to drive away from the box without danger of the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Residents who receive a delivery to roadside mailboxes must keep the approach to, exit from, the mailbox clear of snow, or any other obstacles, like trash cans and other vehicles. The carrier needs to get in and then out without leaving the vehicle or backing up.

Anyone with questions or comments about their mail service can call toll-free 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).