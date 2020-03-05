Cleanup Continues In Tornado Ravaged Tennessee

(NBC News) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that two EF-4 tornadoes, packing 175 miles per hour winds, were among the twisters that tore across central Tennessee earlier this week.

At least 24 people were killed when tornadoes swept across the Nashville area, reducing homes and businesses to rubble.

An army of volunteers has gathered to help with the cleanup.

“Any time there is a need and people know about it, this is how our community responds,” said Scott Parkison, pastor at Stevens Street Baptist Church in hard-hit Cookeville.

For survivors who lost most everything, it’s hard to know what to do next.

“I’ve cried a little bit, I’m numb I’m shocked. We’ve…I just don’t have enough words,” said Debra Maxwell.

Read more NBC News.