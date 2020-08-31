‘Clean’ comedian Jim Gaffigan receives threats after profanity-laced tirade on Trump

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Jim Gaffigan of ‘Tesla’ attends the IMDb Studio at Acura Festival Village on location at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival – Day 4 on January 27, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) — Jim Gaffigan, known as a clean and family-friendly comedian, says he’s received threats following a profanity-laced Twitter tirade unleashed on President Donald Trump during the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

On Sunday, Gaffigan called it refreshing to allow his frustration to come to a head toward “passionate Trump friends, relatives and peers.” However, not all the responses he received were positive.

Gaffigan shared an image of one response to his tweets that read, “Unsubscribed – you’ll be looking over your shoulder for the rest of your life. Enjoy.”

“The image that is connected to this post is one of the many messages I received that are quasi threatening or flat out threatening,” Gaffigan wrote. “We all know Trump is not a unifier but remember he and his cronies stoke hatred and violence. He may say he is the Law and Order candidate, but he wants chaos so can pretend to provide security.”

Gaffigan noted that he’s always tried to stay out of politics but felt he no longer could.

“Honestly, I feel I had no choice at this point. I think Trump is ruining (sic) and possibly has already ruined my country.”

Gaffigan’s tweet thread on Thursday included two dozen posts that labeled Trump as a liar, crook, con man and radical.

Look Trumpers I get it. As a kid I was a cubs fan and I know you stick by your team no matter what but he's a traitor and a con man who doesn't care about you. Deep down you know it. I'm sure you enjoy pissing people off but you know Trump is a liar and a criminal. — Jim Gaffigan (@JimGaffigan) August 28, 2020

Gaffigan ended his thread by posting, “To those of you who think Im destroying my career wake up. if trump gets elected, the economy will never come back.”