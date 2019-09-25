Live Now
Cindy McCain says GOP ‘not the party that my husband and I belonged to’

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:
(CNN) — Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain, said on a podcast that the Republican Party is “excluding people for the wrong reasons” and is no longer “the party that my husband and I belonged to,” according to CNN.

McCain said she could “really see” Arizona voting blue in 2020.

“We have, on my side of the aisle, on the Republican side, we see a local party in Arizona that’s not functioning well. And it’s excluding people. And it’s excluding people for the wrong reasons,” McCain said in an interview for Politico’s “Women Rule” podcast. “If you’re not walking the line, then you’re out. That’s just not right. That’s not the party that my husband and I belonged to.”

During the podcast released Wednesday, McCain praised former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, saying that she and Biden and his wife, Jill, are good friends.

“Joe has been a remarkable source of inspiration, kindness and just a shoulder throughout all of this,” she said.

