Church holds active shooter training

TULSA, OK (KJRH) — A church is preparing their congregation for an active shooter.

Grove First Baptist Church partnered with the Oklahoma Church Security Association to teach its congregation how to act in an active shooting situation.

Program founder Bill Kumpe, says the program instructors are former police. And their goal is to ensure that churches are prepared for anything.

“It isn’t just controlling or spotting the situation. But being warm friendly, embracing congregation. But at the same time keeping everybody safe,” said Kumpe.

Grove First Baptist Church member, Steve Cecils has attended the church for three years and believes the training is important.

“The more you practice, the more you become aware of the situation around you. I think that is key just being aware of what’s going on,” said Cecils.

According to the program officials, the year-long training is free.