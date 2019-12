ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (CNN) — The cold weather didn’t stop this Christmas tradition in Virginia.

Santa and his helpers hit the water for a waterskiing show at Alexandria’s waterfront.

The volunteer-run show started in 1986.

Santa is not the only Christmas character out on the water for the event.

At some point, the Grinch comes out to “steal” the show atop jet skis.

In the pre-show, the Grinch terrorizes other Christmas characters until Santa’s elves save the day.