Chipotle giving away free burritos this week

(CNN) — Chipotle is giving out free food this week but you’ve got to act very fast.

The fast-food chain is posting a free burrito code each day on Instagram.

But it’s only for the first 500 people who text the code to “888-222.”

The company is calling the giveaway “Chipotle’s Holiday Extravaganza.”

After all the free burritos have been claimed, Chipotle will delete the Instagram post.

Head over to Chipotle’s Instagram to check out the rules and regulations.



There’s a limit of one code per mobile number.

The codes expire Dec. 31.