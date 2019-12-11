Chipotle giving away free burritos this week

Donate Now
Double Your Donation Day on NBC4 and help end hunger in Central Ohio
by: CNN

(CNN)  — Chipotle is giving out free food this week but you’ve got to act very fast.

The fast-food chain is posting a free burrito code each day on Instagram.

But it’s only for the first 500 people who text the code to “888-222.”

Holiday Extravaganza starts now. For the next five days, we’ll be dropping free burrito codes on our feed. Follow 4 a holiday miracle ✨ . . OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST.  Redemption codes available up to the stated limit to first participants who send their text. Must be 13 or older. Redemption codes valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number. Redemption code expires December 31, 2019. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced, altered, or shared and where prohibited.  Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza.

The company is calling the giveaway “Chipotle’s Holiday Extravaganza.”

After all the free burritos have been claimed, Chipotle will delete the Instagram post.

Head over to Chipotle’s Instagram to check out the rules and regulations.

There’s a limit of one code per mobile number.

The codes expire Dec. 31.

